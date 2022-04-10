Giants Secure First Win, Even Series in Modesto

April 10, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants posted their first win of the 2022 season with a 3-1 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Saturday night at John Thurman Field. Giants pitchers Will Bednar, Trevor McDonald and Seth Lonsway combined on a three-hitter while San Jose scored all three of their runs in the top of the seventh en route to the win.

Bednar, San Francisco's first round draft pick last year, made the start and limited Modesto to one run and one hit over 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander battled control issues throughout his stint on the mound issuing two walks while also hitting five batters, but managed to keep the Giants in the game.

The Nuts' only run of the contest came in the bottom of the first as leadoff hitter Jonatan Clase drew a walk, Harry Ford was hit by a pitch and then Edwin Arroyo grounded an RBI single into right to put Modesto in front 1-0. Bednar though was able to limit the damage as he retired clean-up hitter Robert Perez Jr. on a fly out before Milkar Perez grounded into a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play.

Bednar then worked around a pair of hit batters in the second before cruising through a 1-2-3 bottom of the third. He had retired five straight Nuts hitters until Freuddy Batista walked with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Amador Arias was then hit by a pitch before Brett Rodriguez was plunked with two outs - Bednar's fifth HBP - to load the bases. That ended Bednar's night, but McDonald entered from the bullpen and was able to strikeout Clase to end the threat and keep the score at 1-0.

McDonald then pitched out of another bases loaded jam in the bottom of the fifth as two walks and a single put three runners on base with one out. The Giants reliever though recovered to register consecutive strikeouts of Batista and Arias in dominant fashion to retire the side. Lonsway then entered to begin the bottom of the sixth and needed only six pitches to toss a 1-2-3 inning as the deficit remained at a single run.

Meanwhile, San Jose had managed only three hits - all singles - over the first six innings against Modesto pitching. The Giants had a runner thrown out at home in the top of the second and left a runner in scoring position in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings. San Jose would finally breakthrough though in the top of the seventh scoring three times to take their first lead of the season.

Garrett Frechette led off the pivotal seventh-inning rally with a single into center before Dilan Rosario worked a five-pitch walk. Najee Gaskins was up next and he dropped down a bunt. Nuts reliever Juan Mercedes easily fielded the bunt in front of the mound, but after hesitating, threw wildly to first for an error. As the ball rolled down the right field line, Frechette easily scored the tying run while Rosario moved into third and Gaskins took second. Grant McCray followed with a sacrifice fly into deep right center as Rosario came home to give the Giants a 2-1 lead. Then with two outs, Vaun Brown's sharp grounder to third was misplayed for an error allowing Gaskins to score to make it 3-1.

Lonsway would take over from there as the left-handed reliever slammed the door on Modesto over the late-innings to secure the victory. He issued a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh, but quickly escaped thanks to a double play and a lineout. Lonsway then fanned two in a perfect eighth inning. With the lead still at two runs, Lonsway began the bottom of the ninth with consecutive strikeouts. Clase then lofted a fly ball down the right field line that dropped in front of the warning track and resulted in a triple - the first hit allowed by Lonsway during his outing. A full-count walk to Ford followed to put the potential tying run on base, but Lonsway settled back down and struck out Arroyo swinging to end the game and propel the Giants to win #1.

GIANTS NOTES

Lonsway Stellar In Relief: Seth Lonsway was credited with the win in his San Jose Giants debut. He pitched the final four innings with no runs and one hit allowed, two walks and six strikeouts. Lonsway was a sixth round pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2021 out of Ohio State.

Mound Success: Giants pitching has allowed a total of only six hits over the first two games. San Jose hurlers have limited Modesto to a .113 batting average.

Hitting Leaders: Garrett Frechette (2-for-3) and Najee Gaskins (2-for-3) each had two hits to lead the Giants offensively on Saturday. San Jose out-hit Modesto 6-3.

Inside The Box Score: The teams were a combined 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position (San Jose 1-for-10, Modesto 1-for-9) ... The Giants won despite the #1 through #5 spots in the lineup going a combined 0-for-18 ... Will Bednar struck out three during his start ... Trevor McDonald pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts ... Both Bednar and McDonald previously pitched for San Jose during the final week of the 2021 regular season ... The Giants stole three bases on Saturday.

On Deck: The Giants and Nuts conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 2:05 PM. Mason Black is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.