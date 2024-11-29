Greensboro Extends Winning Streak to Six with a Dominant Performance

November 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, continue their winning streak with a win over the Long Island Nets 105-97 this Friday evening. The Swarm were led by Marcus Garrett leading all Greensboro scorers with 16 points in the win, to improve to 6-1 on the season while Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets affiliate) fall to 2-6.

Greensboro got off to a strong start with an early lead aided by guard Marcus Garrett, who recorded five points quickly in the opening minutes. Long Island's Killian Hayes and A.J. Lawson made strides to even the score combining for 22 points, but Swarm led by as many as fifteen points in the first half. As a team, the Swarm were an impressive 40 points in the paint and extended their lead to 55-47 by halftime.

Long Island attempted to approach Greensboro's lead but were unsuccessful. The Swarm, continued their momentum in the second half, ending the third quarter with a 19-point lead 87-68.

The fourth quarter picked up intensity as the Long Island Nets mounted a late comeback, narrowing the Swarm's lead to just three points (95-92) with under five minutes remaining.

Long Island's Amari Bailey who led all scorers with 19 points, shifted the momentum, cutting into the Swarm's advantage and putting pressure on Greensboro. The Swarm remained composed with free throws from Keyontae Johnson, Jaylen Sims, and Garrett's timely steal to secure the Swarm's victory.

Six Swarm players finished the night in double figures, led by Garrett who had 16 points, Reggie Perry securing his third double-double of the season (15 points and 10 rebounds), Sims (15 points), Johnson (14 points), and Joel Soriano and Terrell Brown Jr. with (13 points) apiece.

The Swarm and Long Island are set to rematch tomorrow night at the Novant Health Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET.

