Medical Update on Philip Alston
November 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced today forward Philip Alston underwent season-ending surgery after suffering a torn ligament in his hand at the Herd's game against the Windy City Bulls on Nov. 23.
Alston appeared in five games for the Herd this season while averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.
