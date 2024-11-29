Jesse Edwards Putback at the Buzzer Gives Iowa Wolves, 103-101 Win Over Wisconsin Herd

November 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A putback at the buzzer by Jesse Edwards gave the Iowa Wolves a 103-101 road victory over the Wisconsin Herd on Friday night at Oshkosh Arena.

Edwards led Iowa (8-1) with a career-high 31 points behind an impressive 14-of-16 shooting performance. He rebounded a missed three-pointer by Leonard Miller and banked in the winner as time expired. After a short review officials confirmed the basket as the Wolves escaped with their fourth-straight win.

The Wolves survived a furious rally attempt by Wisconsin (1-6) which erased a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter and even held a 100-99 lead with just under one minute to go after Chris Livingston's three.

It was the Herd's only lead of the night and it was short-lived as Miller put the Wolves back in front at 101-100 with a tough layup. Liam Robbins tied the game at 101-101 after making one of two free throws before the Wolves winning possession.

Livingston was Wisconsin's leading scorer with 18 points. Six other Herd players finished in double figures with Livingston.

Trevor Keels scored a season-high 23 points for the Wolves while Miller added 19 points and Jaylen Clark had 10 points. Off the bench, Mike Miles Jr. had eight points and Chasson Randle chipped in five in his return after missing the past four games due to Team USA assignment.

Iowa and Wisconsin will meet again Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Oshkosh Arena.

