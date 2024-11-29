Rip City Remix Fall to San Diego, 130-115

November 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix fell to the San Diego Clippers on Friday afternoon in Portland, 130-115. There were 11 lead changes in the first quarter, where the Clippers pulled away by four to end the period. The Remix found themselves down by as many as 18 points in the second quarter. While they brought the deficit to only four points with just over a minute remaining in the third frame, the Remix never regained the lead.

Two-Way player Bryce McGowens led the Remix in scoring for the fourth consecutive game with 25 points (8-14 FG), along with five assists and two steals. Justin Minaya followed with 20 points, four assists, four rebounds and two blocked shots. Cameron Tyson came off the bench to provide 15 points, six rebounds and one assist. Henri Drell scored 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Taze Moore (13 points, three assists and three rebounds) and Sterling Manley (10 points and seven rebounds) also scored in double-figures.

For the Clippers, forward Tosan Evbuomwan led the team with 29 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Assignment player Cam Christie scored a career-high 24 points, along with three assists and three rebounds, and RayJ Dennis also contributed a career-high 21 points, as well as nine assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

The Rip City Remix return to Chiles Center on Monday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. to face off with the South Bay Lakers. Fans can stream for free on the Roku Sports channel.

