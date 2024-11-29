Skyforce Rolls Past Cruise 132-114 in Sixth-Straight Victory
November 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Detroit, MI - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Motor City Cruise 132-114 on Friday night at Wayne State Fieldhouse in the team's sixth-straight victory.
Miami HEAT two-way players Josh Christopher (season-high 37 points) and Keshad Johnson (32 points and 11 rebounds) combined for 69 points in the victory, while Isaiah Stevens had 12 points and a career-high 18 assists for Sioux Falls (6-2).
Detroit Pistons two-way player Alondes Williams led Motor City (5-3) with 38 points, while Javante McCoy added 19 points.
Williams paced the Cruise with 13 first quarter points on 5-7 FGA, but Christopher and Nassir Little combined for 17 points on 7-10 FGA and the Skyforce combined to shoot 54.2 percent shooting (54.5 percent from beyond the arc) to take a 34-32 lead after the first 12 minutes.
Johnson scored 12-of-the-24 Sioux Falls points in the second frame as both teams were tied at 58-apiece at halftime.
The Force erupted for a season-high 40 points on 59.1 percent shooting in the third quarter to take a 98-86 lead to the final 12 minutes. Christopher netted a season-high 16 third quarter points on 5-9 FGA.
Johnson had 14 points on 5-5 FGA in the fourth quarter, as Stevens added seven assists to build as big as a 20-point lead to earn the victory.
Caleb Daniels led Sioux Falls off the bench for the third-straight game with 20 points on 8-11 FGA.
Both teams meet again on Sunday, with tip-off slated at 12:00 PM CST.
