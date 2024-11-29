Skyforce Rolls Past Cruise 132-114 in Sixth-Straight Victory

November 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Detroit, MI - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Motor City Cruise 132-114 on Friday night at Wayne State Fieldhouse in the team's sixth-straight victory.

Miami HEAT two-way players Josh Christopher (season-high 37 points) and Keshad Johnson (32 points and 11 rebounds) combined for 69 points in the victory, while Isaiah Stevens had 12 points and a career-high 18 assists for Sioux Falls (6-2).

Detroit Pistons two-way player Alondes Williams led Motor City (5-3) with 38 points, while Javante McCoy added 19 points.

Williams paced the Cruise with 13 first quarter points on 5-7 FGA, but Christopher and Nassir Little combined for 17 points on 7-10 FGA and the Skyforce combined to shoot 54.2 percent shooting (54.5 percent from beyond the arc) to take a 34-32 lead after the first 12 minutes.

Johnson scored 12-of-the-24 Sioux Falls points in the second frame as both teams were tied at 58-apiece at halftime.

The Force erupted for a season-high 40 points on 59.1 percent shooting in the third quarter to take a 98-86 lead to the final 12 minutes. Christopher netted a season-high 16 third quarter points on 5-9 FGA.

Johnson had 14 points on 5-5 FGA in the fourth quarter, as Stevens added seven assists to build as big as a 20-point lead to earn the victory.

Caleb Daniels led Sioux Falls off the bench for the third-straight game with 20 points on 8-11 FGA.

Both teams meet again on Sunday, with tip-off slated at 12:00 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.