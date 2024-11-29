Herd Lose to a Wolves' Buzzer Beater

November 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Iowa Wolves 103-101.

Milwaukee Bucks Assignment player Chris Livingston led the Herd with 18 points while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with 16 points.

The Iowa Wolves' top scorers were Jesse Edwards with 31 points and Trevor Keels with 24 points.

The Wolves were the first to score grabbing four straight points. Chris Livingston broke up the Wolves' run with a layup before Iowa pushed to an 8-2 lead. Tyler Smith took over offensively, scoring six consecutive points for the Herd. At five minutes on the clock, Stanley Umude and James Akinjo combined for consecutive baskets to make it a two-point game. An Ibou Badji layup tied the game 21-21, but the Wolves didn't settle, snatching the lead back. Iowa outscored the Herd 6-2 to close out the quarter ahead 27-23.

Stephen Thompson Jr. opened the second quarter with a shot beyond the arc followed by Henry Ellenson with a one-for-two free throw. The teams traded baskets keeping it between a 3-5-point game until the Wolves broke away with 11 straight points to go ahead by double-digits. The Herd answered with a run of their own outscoring Iowa 6-0. The Wolves secured two baskets before AJ Johnson converted a layup to close out the first half. The Iowa Wolves led 55-44 at the break. Tyler Smith guided the Herd with 10 points in the first half.

Iowa continued their hot streak into the third quarter converting a 7-2 run to go ahead by 16. The Wolves were relentless, grabbing a 21-point lead within the first five minutes of the half. Both teams locked in on defense resulting in two baskets per team for three minutes. Wisconsin turned the defensive momentum into offense securing an 11-4 run to come within 14 points. Iowa led 83-69 at the end of the third quarter.

Wisconsin continued its comeback hitting a 12-2 run powered by back-to-back three-pointers to start the fourth quarter. Iowa secured two baskets while Chris Livingston and Stephen Thompson Jr. combined for seven points to make it a one-point game. The Wolves knocked down a shot but Stephen Thompson Jr. was right behind them with a deep three to tie the game. The Herd stayed right on the Wolves' tail answering every basket until eventually taking their first lead of the game from a Chris Livingston three with one minute remaining. Iowa connected on a layup but Liam Robbins was sent to the free throw line where he earned one point to tie the game again with 15 seconds left. Iowa missed their last-second three-point attempt but was there for a putback with 0.1 on the game clock to secure the win. Iowa Wolves beat the Herd 103-101.

The Herd will host the Iowa Wolves for the second game of the back-to-back series tomorrow, November 29 with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

