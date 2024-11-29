Austin Defeats Texas, 114-104

November 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (7-2) defeated the Texas Legends (1-7), 114-102, Friday evening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Two-Way forward Riley Minix led Austin with 24 points and 9 rebounds. On assignment from San Antonio, guard Sidy Cissoko followed with 20 points and 4 rebounds. Jamaree Bouyea finished with a final stat line of 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Legends took an early lead in the first period, 23-17. The Spurs answered back to shoot 66.7% from the field in the second quarter to push them ahead by seven at the break, 58-51. Cissoko led Austin with 16 first-half points while Brandon Williams led Texas with 19 points. In the third frame, the Legends would outscore the Spurs 26-21 to cut the lead down by two, 79-77. The fourth quarter featured six lead changes, with 12 points credited to Malachi Flynn for the Spurs and Tyson Walker for the Legends. However, the Silver and Black ended the game on a 19-7 run to help them gain their fourth consecutive win.

Williams had a game-high 33 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Walker contributed 23 points while Phillip Wheeler finished with 17 points and 7 rebounds for Texas.

NEXT UP

The Spurs return to the court on Friday, Dec. 6 as they face the Memphis Hustle at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7 p.m. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.

AustinSpurs.com

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.