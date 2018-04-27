Grand Rapids Forces Game Five with Shutout over Moose

The Manitoba Moose (2-2) had their first of two chances to eliminate the Grand Rapids Griffins (2-2) and move on to the Central Division Finals on Thursday at Van Andel Arena. The first period was a tight-checking affair with the teams combining for just 11 shots. The Moose registered the bulk of those attempts with Jared Coreau making eight stops for the Griffins while Eric Comrie needed to make just three saves. The Moose had three power plays in the period to the Griffins' one, but couldn't find the back of the net with the man-advantage as the teams went to the second tied 0-0.

The Moose continued to play a strong defensive game throughout the second period and started to push late, but couldn't find a way to take the lead. Manitoba did get a puck over the line, but the goal was waved off by the officials on a gloved puck. Grand Rapids finally opened the scoring with 1:35 left in the period as Matthew Ford struck on a Moose giveaway. The Griffins added another before the end of the frame on a breakdown as Ben Street was able to race into the faceoff circle and blast a shot by Eric Comrie with just 20 seconds left on the clock. With the late goals, Grand Rapids took a 2-0 lead to the break.

The third period saw the game continue to be a defensive struggle. With time winding down in the period, the Moose called Comrie to the bench, but a long-range clearing attempt from Brian Lashoff found the empty cage. The Moose couldn't manufacture a tying goal and fell 3-0 in the contest. The teams will clash in a deciding Game 5 on Monday in Grand Rapids.

Quick Hits

Forward C.J. Suess made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut.

Buddy Robinson served the second game of his suspension and is eligible to return to the lineup for Game 5.

Attendance was announced at 7,357.

What's Next?

The Moose and Griffins clash in a deciding Game 5 of their Central Division Semi-Final on Monday. Tune into the action on TSN 1290, moosehockey.com/listenlive and the Moose App starting at 5:45 p.m. CT.

