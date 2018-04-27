Hogs to Host Game 3 & 4 of Division Finals on May 9 & 11

April 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced two home dates for the best-of-seven games series in the Division Finals of the 2018 Calder Cup playoffs. Regardless of opponent, the IceHogs will host Game 3 (Ticket D) on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. and Game 4 (Ticket E) on Friday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Game 3 and 4 the Division Finals of the Calder Cup playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased at icehogs.com or by calling the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

Rockford swept the Chicago Wolves in three games during the opening round of the Calder Cup playoffs to advance to the Division Finals for the third time in team history. The full schedule for the next round of the playoffs will be announced in conjunction with the American Hockey League upon the conclusion of the first-round series between the Manitoba Moose and Grand Rapids Griffins. The Moose and Griffins will play the decisive Game 5 of their series on Monday, April 30 at 6 p.m. CT.

Fans who purchased tickets for the IceHogs' potential Game 4 against the Wolves this Sunday have the option of receiving a refund for their tickets, or exchanging those tickets for seats to Rockford's home game on Wednesday, May 9 of the Division Finals of the playoffs. For exchanges or a refund, call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, May 9 vs. TBA (Calder Cup Playoffs | Round 2, Game 3/Ticket D)

The Rockford IceHogs will host Game 3 (Ticket D) of their second-round 2017-18 Calder Cup playoff series against the winner of the Grand Rapids Griffins/Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

