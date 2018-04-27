IceHogs Set Franchise Records in Triple-Overtime Thriller

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs completed a historic, triple-overtime victory over the Chicago Wolves in Game 3 of their first-round series in the Calder Cup playoffs last night. The IceHogs outlasted the Wolves in a four-hour, 59-minute marathon to notch a 4-3 victory and establish a handful of franchise playoff records.

Rockford's 3-0 series victory marks the fifth consecutive time the team has been involved in a first-round sweep. The IceHogs swept the Texas Stars in 2015, but were unable to win a game in first-round series' against Lake Erie (2016), Texas (2010) and Milwaukee (2009).

The following IceHogs records were set in last night's win:

All-time longest IceHogs game - 4 hours, 59 minutes

(prev. 3 hours, 39 minutes, 4/19/08 vs Houston)

AHL most saves in a game - Collin Delia 52

(prev. Corey Crawford 40 saves, 5/9/08 vs Chicago)

All-time most saves in overtime(s) - Collin Delia 30

(prev. J.F. Rivard 17 saves, 4/6/03 vs Quad City)

AHL most individual shots in a game - Adam Clendening 10

(prev. Kyle Beach [4/23/20 vs Texas], Akim Aliu [4/16/09], 7 shots)

All-time most team shots in a game - 76

(prev. 50 -- 5/2/07 vs Fort Wayne)

AHL most team shots against in a game - 55

(prev. 41 -- 4/29/15 vs Texas, 5/9/08 vs Chicago)

All-time most combined team shots in a game - 131

(prev. 95 -- 4/6/00 vs Quad City)

AHL most points in a game - Chris DiDomenico 3

(ties Petri Kontiola 3 points, 5/11/08 vs Chicago)

All-time most rookie goals in a game - Victor Ejdsell 2

(ties Kaleb Betts 2 goals, 5/13/07 vs Kalamazoo)

All-time most rookie assists in a game - Anthony Louis 2

(ties Benoit Doucet, 4/22/07 vs Quad City)

AHL most team goals in a period - 3

(ties 4/24/15 vs Texas)

Next Home Game: Wednesday, May 9 vs. TBA (Calder Cup Playoffs | Round 2, Game 3/Ticket D)

The Rockford IceHogs will host Game 3 (Ticket D) of their second-round 2017-18 Calder Cup playoff series against the winner of the Grand Rapids Griffins/Manitoba Moose first-round series on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

