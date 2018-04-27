Two Goals from Lindblom Lead Phantoms over P-Bruins in Game Three

Allentown, PA - The Providence Bruins fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Friday night 4-1 in game three of the Atlantic Division Semifinals and now trail 2-1 in the best of five series. The P-Bruins got their lone goal from Austin Czarnik while Jordan Binnington made his ninth career postseason appearance in net.

Lehigh Valley was flying in the opening period and dominated with a 19-6 shots advantage. That led to the first goals of the game, with the first coming at 6:05. Danick Martel sent a cross-ice pass to Mike Vecchione inside the left circle. He fed Philippe Myers with a drop-off pass in the high slot, and Myers beat Binnington for his first goal of the playoffs to make it 1-0. While shorthanded, Lehigh Valley made it 2-0 at 12:50 with a 2-on-1 break. Cole Bardreau stole the puck and began the break with Oskar Lindblom. Bardreau shot the puck off Binnington's pad, but the rebound went to Lindblom who put the puck in the open net for his first goal of the postseason. The P-Bruins argued that the puck was kicked in, but after review the goal counted and Lehigh Valley took a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

Lindblom made it 3-0 on the power play early in the middle frame, scoring his second goal of the night at 2:06. Lindblom, Phil Varone and Travis Sanheim played tic-tac-toe to get Lindblom in alone in front, and he tapped in a Varone centering pass in from the crease to give Lehigh Valley a three-goal lead. The P-Bruins offense finally got going on the power play at 13:42 with Czarnik's first goal of the postseason. With Jordan Szwarz screening Phantoms goalie Dustin Tokarski in front, Czarnik beat him with a wrister from the top of the right circle. Tommy Cross and Kenny Agostino earned assists on the play as Providence entered the break with momentum but down 3-1.

The P-Bruins and Phantoms continued to play a physical game with several scrums interrupting play. The offense for Providence finished the game outshooting Lehigh Valley 25-8 to even out the shots, but the Phantoms would not be denied. Vecchione put the final nail in the coffin with 4:44 to play, taking a Chris Conner rebound in close and going top shelf for his second goal of the series. Binnington was pulled for over two minutes of action in a last-ditch effort, but the Phantoms took game three by a 4-1 final.

Binnington stopped 30 of 34 shots while Tokarski stopped 32 of 33. Providence was 1-5 on the power play and 1-2 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins will look to keep their season alive tomorrow night when these teams meet again for game four in Allentown at 7:05pm.

