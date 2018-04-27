Jay Woodcroft Named Condors Head Coach

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers announced today that Jay Woodcroft has been named the head coach of the Bakersfield Condors.

WOODCROFT Woodcroft, 41, served as an Oilers assistant coach for the past three seasons under Todd McLellan, after joining the Oilers staff in 2015.

Prior to joining the Oilers, Woodcroft served as an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks for seven seasons. He also spent three seasons as a member of the Detroit Red Wings coaching staff (2005-08), including their 2008 Stanley Cup Championship season.

Internationally, Woodcroft won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2015 Men's World Hockey Championship as an assistant coach. He was also an assistant coach for the under-23 Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Over his NHL coaching career, Woodcroft has been part of 511 regular season wins, five Western Conference titles, six Division titles, three Presidents Trophies and a Stanley Cup championship.

Woodcroft entered the NHL coaching ranks following a six-year minor league playing career.

The Toronto, Ontario native spent four seasons with the University of Alabama-Huntsville, where he was an Academic All-American and graduated with a degree in finance.

The Oilers also announced that Gerry Fleming and Tony Borgford have been relieved of their duties on the Condors coaching staff.

Woodcroft will be formally introduced in Bakersfield at a later date.

