Marlies Look to Respond in Utica

For the second time in three nights, the Toronto Marlies have a chance to close out their North Division Semifinals series in Utica when the puck drops on Friday.

Following a 5-2 loss to the Comets on Wednesday, the message for the Marlies was simple. Shake it off and come back with a better effort on Friday.

"We've got to regroup and get ourselves together and put together a good road effort on Friday," head coach Sheldon Keefe said following that game.

Wednesday's road loss was a bit of a rarity for this Toronto team, who posted the league's best record away from home in the regular season at 30-5-1-2 for a points percentage of .829%.

The Marlies continue to hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series after taking the first two games in Toronto last weekend.

Special teams continue to be a big storyline of the series, as the Marlies had seven power play chances again in Game 3, converting once. Utica also scored on the man advantage last game and are now 3-for-14 on the power play this series.

Colin Greening notched his second goal of the series in Game 3 and is tied for the Marlies lead in scoring with Trevor Moore, Dmytro Timashov, Ben Smith and Martin Marincin, who all have three points so far.

For Utica, Nikolay Goldobin is leading the way with four points in three games.

Puck drop for Game 5 is scheduled for 7:00 PM and fans can watch on Leafs Nation Network as Todd Crocker and Bob McGill will bring the action live from Utica.

Head to Head (2018 Playoffs)

2-1-0 Overall Record 1-1-1

2-1 Series Record 1-2

Loss 1 Streak Win 1

10 Goals For 9

9 Goals Against 10

14.3% Power Play Percentage 21.4%

78.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 85.7%

C. Greening (2) Leading Goal Scorer M. Chaput, C. Cassels (2)

C. Greening, B. Smith, M. Marincin, T. Moore, D. Timashov (3) Leading Points Scorer N. Goldobin (4)

G. Sparks (2) Wins Leader T. Demko (1)

