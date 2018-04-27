Preview: Round 1, Game 4

Pacific Division Semi-Final, Game 4

Tucson (2-1) vs. San Jose (1-2)

Series: Roadrunners, 2-1

7:05 PM PST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #47 Pierre Lambert, #19 Tim Mayer

Linesmen: #67 Travis Gawryletz, #90 Mike Sarter

SERIES SO FAR: After splitting the first two games in San Jose, the Roadrunners won their first-ever home Calder Cup playoff game on convincing fashion on Wednesday night, topping the Barracuda by a heavy 6-0 count. Six different players scored for Tucson, four finished the game with multiple points, including defenseman Andrew Campbell (1G, 1A). Adin Hill stopped all 21 shots faced to earn his fourth shutout in the past 10 games.

LOOKING AT HISTORY: If the Roadrunners are able to clinch and advance with a victory tonight, they will be the first Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate to win a playoff series since the Springfield Falcons in 2003, and the first to win a non-qualifying series since the Falcons in 1997.

DYLAN'S DEALING: Dylan Strome dished out three assists in the Roadrunners' Game 3 victory, upping his postseason point total to six (3G, 3A), the third-most in the league. He's registered a point in all three games of the series, having a direct hand in six of the club's 13 goals scored.

PROJECTED LINEUP: The team held a morning skate at Tucson Arena ahead of tonight's game. Per club policy, specifics regarding the team's lineup will not be published until 6:45 PM.

ACHIEVING GOALS: The Roadrunners, who finished the regular season seventh in the AHL in scoring averaging 3.15 goals per game, have scored a total of 13 through the first three games of the series. They won by their largest margin of victory (6) on Wednesday night. Through the series' first three games, nine different players have scored; Dylan Strome (3), Lane Pederson (2), and Mario Kempe (2) have multiple. Can Tucson's offense continue to produce tonight?

THEY SAID IT: "It's the playoffs, every game is important. Especially with where the series is at now, we know we're going to get their best, so we want to prepare well and be ready to go. I think we want to get off to a fast start, play quick, play hard, and again do it from start to finish. If we can play harder for longer than them, I think things will look good." - Mike Sislo, on Game 4

GONNA HAVE TO GET TWO: Since Christmas, the Roadrunners have dropped consecutive games only once, February 24 (1-0 OTL vs. SA) and February 28 (3-2 L at GR). Only two teams, the Stockton Heat and the San Diego Gulls, were able to earn two-straight victories against Tucson during the regular season. For the Barracuda to have a chance at winning the series, they must defeat the Roadrunners in consecutive fashion.

SCHEDULE/RESULTS:

GAME 4: Tucson vs. San Jose - Tonight, 7:05 PM - TICKETS

*GAME 5: Tucson vs. San Jose - April 28, 7:05 PM - TICKETS

*if necessary

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE: You can catch tonight's action on AHL Live. Roadrunners play-by-play broadcaster Tom Callahan, along with color commentator Tim Gassen will have the radio call on AM 1450 Fox Sports Tucson. Radio coverage begins at 6:50 PM.

