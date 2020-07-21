Gorsuch Returns To The Pond

TOLEDO, OH- Goaltender Trevor Gorsuch has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Gorsuch made his professional debut with Toledo during the 2018-19 season appearing in four games in eight days. The St. Charles, Missouri, native went 3-1-0-0 with a shutout, 1.75 goals against average and .945 save percentage. He appeared in one game with the Walleye during 2019-20.

"Trevor has an infectious personality which was very important with his role last season, said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He is an extremely hard worker, someone who wants to get better and when given an opportunity, has done quite well. We are thrilled to have Trevor back in net for this upcoming season."

The 6-foot-2, 212-lb., goaltender appeared in six games in 2019-20 with the Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL) going 4-0-2 with a 2.94 goals against average and .903 save percentage. He also played one game with the ECHL Reading Royals.

Before turning pro, Gorsuch spent four years at Western Michigan University. His final 32-games for the Broncos were a single-season high accruing a 19-11-1 mark, 2.75 goals against average and .905 save percentage. He was twice named to the NCHC All-Academic Team.

