Defenseman Cody Corbett Signed for 20-21 Season

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the team has signed defenseman Cody Corbett for the 20-21 season.

Cody Corbett was acquired from the Atlanta Gladiators late last season, chipping in a goal and two assists in 11 games.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back in Allen again this year," noted Corbett (Cody). "We've got unfinished business to take care of after the shortened season. Let's go Allen!

The 6-foot-2 and 205-pound blueliner played his junior hockey with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League from 2011 to 2014.

"Cody really excels at the aggressive, skilled, jump in the play style of hockey we like to play here in Allen," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We're excited to have him back."

The Lakeland, Minnesota native joins Spencer Asuchak, Jared VanWormer, Braylon Shmyr, Les Lancaster and Joshua Lammon.as announced players for the 20-21 season.

