Allen Americans Welcome Sikes-Gilbert as Director of Finance: Internal Operations

July 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to welcome Kevin Sikes-Gilbert as the organization's new Director of Finance | Internal Operations.

Sikes-Gilbert joins the club following five years of financial leadership with United Grinding North America, where he controlled all accounting functions for his business unit, which averaged $40 million in annual sales. He also created a supply chain management database to track $6 million in monthly inventory and supervised weekly audit counts to ensure that numbers were accurate for reconciliation with executive oversight in Germany, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

"We're excited that Kevin has accepted our offer to become a part of our Americans Hockey Family" says Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "His talents as a financial leader, and his enthusiasm to engage a wide variety of opportunities make him a great addition to our team, and to the ECHL as a whole."

In his role with the Americans, Sikes-Gilbert will plan and direct all aspects of the organizations' financial, accounting, purchasing, human resources and internal control functions, such as Merchandising and Special Events.. He will also work with the Hockey side of the club with General Manager/Head Coach Steve Martinson with oversight of Team Travel, Equipment Operations and Sports Performance.

"I can't wait to get to Allen, Texas and be a part of the Americans' Organization.. It is a great opportunity for me to learn from some very talented colleagues and to add my own unique experiences to the club as we strive to be the best front office in the ECHL," says Sikes-Gilbert.

As an Ohio native, Sikes-Gilbert is a two-time graduate from Ohio University. First, with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration: Major in Accounting and Finance in 2013, and later with a dual MBA and MSA from Ohio's prestigious Sport Administration Graduate Program, which was recently named the best postgraduate sports management program in the world, according to SportBusiness International.

Gilbert will begin his role in Allen on July 30.

