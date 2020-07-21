F Hodgson Back in Reading Following Career Year
July 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday forward Hayden Hodgson has agreed to an ECHL contract with Reading for the 2020-21 season.
Hodgson: "No question" to return to Reading
A fast and physical presence, Hodgson skated in 36 Royals games in 2019-20, bruising his way to a career-best 12 goals, 20 points and 49 penalty minutes. The Leamington, ON native is preparing for his fourth professional campaign.
2020-21 roster
Defensemen (1): #6 Garrett Cecere
Forwards (3): #9 Brayden Low, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #21 Frank DiChiara
Need to know
- Last season was Hodgson's first full ECHL campaign. Hodgson spent nearly all of 2017-18 with Cleveland (AHL), scoring three goals and six points in 41 games.
- Had two multi-goal efforts in 2019-20, both coming in morning games. His final two-goal output came at Wheeling Mar. 10 in Reading's last game.
Coach Quotes
"After coming back midway through the year, Hayden had a strong season and demonstrated the type of physical force and scoring presence he can be in our system. We're thrilled to have Hayden re-sign." - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald
More on Hodgson
Hodgson spent four seasons in the OHL with Saginaw, Sarnia and Erie prior to turning pro (294 GP, 87g, 157 pts.). The right-handed shot stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 207 pounds.
F Hodgson Back in Reading Following Career Year - Reading Royals
