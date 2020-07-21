F Hodgson Back in Reading Following Career Year

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday forward Hayden Hodgson has agreed to an ECHL contract with Reading for the 2020-21 season.

Hodgson: "No question" to return to Reading

A fast and physical presence, Hodgson skated in 36 Royals games in 2019-20, bruising his way to a career-best 12 goals, 20 points and 49 penalty minutes. The Leamington, ON native is preparing for his fourth professional campaign.

2020-21 roster

Defensemen (1): #6 Garrett Cecere

Forwards (3): #9 Brayden Low, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #21 Frank DiChiara

Need to know

- Last season was Hodgson's first full ECHL campaign. Hodgson spent nearly all of 2017-18 with Cleveland (AHL), scoring three goals and six points in 41 games.

- Had two multi-goal efforts in 2019-20, both coming in morning games. His final two-goal output came at Wheeling Mar. 10 in Reading's last game.

Coach Quotes

"After coming back midway through the year, Hayden had a strong season and demonstrated the type of physical force and scoring presence he can be in our system. We're thrilled to have Hayden re-sign." - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

More on Hodgson

Hodgson spent four seasons in the OHL with Saginaw, Sarnia and Erie prior to turning pro (294 GP, 87g, 157 pts.). The right-handed shot stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 207 pounds.

