Glads Add Two Newcomers from Overseas

July 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced the signing of defenseman Bryce Reddick and forward Cody Sylvester for the 2020-2021 ECHL season today.

Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle said Reddick is a "smart, two-way defensemen that moves the puck and is great at getting pucks to the net. He grew up around the game and knows the importance of playing as a team and the details to success." The Atlanta blue line has undergone a transformation in the last year, but the coach noted that "Bryce is an experienced defenseman that can help our young back end."

Reddick is a 30-year-old defenseman from Winnipeg, Manitoba. He played 74 games in his collegiate career at Michigan Tech before suiting up in 56 ECHL contests from 2012 to 2014. Bryce spent the last six seasons in Europe, playing in France, Norway, and Denmark before settling in with the Cardiff Devils of the EIHL. He registered 157 games played for the Devils over the last three seasons, tallying 16 goals and 49 assists.

"I met Derek Nesbitt and Eric Neiley a couple of summers ago. They both had nothing but great things to say about the organization and staff," Reddick noted of how he first heard of the Gladiators' inner workings. "I am excited to be a part of what Coach Pyle has been building the past couple seasons and cannot wait to contribute to the success of the organization."

"We added another experienced player that has played at the AHL level," Coach Pyle said of Cody Sylvester. "He skates very well, can score, can play any position up front, and is a character guy." Pyle's off-season has been highlighted by the assembly of a prolific offense, and he noted that Cody "adds to our depth up front, and I look forward to coaching him."

Sylvester is a 28-year-old forward from Valleyview, Alberta. He racked up 315 games of experience in the WHL with the Calgary Hitmen from 2008 to 2013, captaining the team in his final year. Cody then played 17 games in the AHL and 34 games in the ECHL over the next year, even appearing in five games for the South Carolina Stingrays before making the venture overseas. Over the last six seasons, Sylvester totaled 253 games played in Europe. Most of those came in Germany's top hockey league, the Deutsche Eishockey Liga or DEL, and DEL2. Cody registered 167 games played for EC Bad Nauheim in the DEL 2 over the last three years, tallying 20 goals and 66 assists.

Sylvester said the decision to come to Atlanta was easy "because I heard nothing but good things about the organization and team, not to mention my wife's family lives close by." A connection made in his time with the Stingrays factored in to his initial interest with the Gladiators. Cody noted that he "played with Anthony Collins in South Carolina. He was actually the one that reached out to me about coming to Atlanta initially." Sylvester was clear in his expectations for the season, saying he hopes "to show up every game and produce to help the team win." Cody mentioned that he hopes his teammates "come to play every night to give us the best chances of winning and getting where we want to be this season."

"Teams are defined by their leadership and character," Atlanta team president Jerry James said. "I feel that both Bryce and Cody bring that character to our club, not to mention the experience needed to help guide some of our younger guys. I cannot wait to see them on the ice this year."

