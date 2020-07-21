Mavs Add Rookie D-Man Ryan Cook

Defenseman Ryan Cook with Niagara University

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has signed defenseman Ryan Cook to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Cook, a six-foot-three 220-pound native of Lancaster, New York joins KC after an impressive senior season with Niagara University. In 26 games with the Purple Eagles in his senior season, Cook had five points on three goals and two assists and a plus-four plus-minus rating.

"He is a rugged, tough and talented d-man with excellent size," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He can hit like a truck, has soft hands, a hard shot and is willing to challenge and make opponents' lives very difficult in the defensive zone. He was a great addition at Niagara University and we believe Cook possesses the abilities and character traits for an exciting professional career."

Before transferring to Niagara for his senior year, Cook spent three seasons at Merrimack College. In 73 games for Merrimack, Cook posted eight points on three goals and five assists.

