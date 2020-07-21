Forward Ara Nazarian Returns to Thunder on ECHL Deal

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Ara Nazarian for the 2020-21 season.

Nazarian, 24, appeared in 54 games for the Thunder last season while on an AHL contract with the Binghamton Devils. The Boxford, MA native scored 12 goals and added 20 assists during his rookie campaign last year.

Prior to turning pro, Nazarian played four seasons at the University of New Hampshire and appeared in 138 games. During his collegiate career, the 5-foot-9 winger netted 74 points (33 goals, 41 assists). Nazarian played his junior hockey in the USHL for the Des Moines Buccaneers in 2014-15 (12 goals, 16 assists).

