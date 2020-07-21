Defenseman Tim Shoup Re-Signs with the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have re-signed defenseman Tim Shoup to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Shoup, 25, first signed with the Fuel ahead of the 2019-20 season after spending the 2018-19 season with the Manchester Monarchs. Skating in 30 games for Indy during the 2019-20 campaign, the 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman tallied three goals, seven assists and four penalty minutes. Entering his third professional season, Shoup has appeared in 73 ECHL games, earning five goals, 18 assists and 13 penalty minutes.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Shoup spent four years at Dartmouth College before signing his first professional contract. Playing in 107 NCAA contests for the Big Green, Shoup earned seven goals, 18 assists and 73 penalty minutes, eventually serving as an alternate captain during his senior season. Prior to his collegiate career, Shoup helped the USHL's Indiana Ice to the 2013-14 Clark Championship. Shoup is the second player signed by the Fuel this season to have played for the Clark Cup Champions in 2013-14.

