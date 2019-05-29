Goldeyes Sign Winnipeg-Born Lefty

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed Winnipeg native and rookie left-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson on Wednesday.

Johnson is expected to make his professional debut tonight as the Goldeyes' starting pitcher in game two of a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Shaw Park.

Johnson recently finished his college career at Lubbock Christian University (Lubbock, Texas) where he was 13-2 with a 2.54 ERA in 16 starts as a senior. Johnson struck out 117 and walked 39 in 106.1 innings for the Lubbock Christian Chaparrals, and was voted the Heartland Conference's 2019 Pitcher of the Year.

The 26-year-old left-hander posted a 3.30 ERA for Lubbock Christian as a junior in 2018, and was voted to All-Heartland Conference. On February 23rd of that season, Johnson pitched a complete game, one-hit shutout over Metro State, and came within two outs of a no-hitter.

Johnson began his college career as a two-way player at Crowder College (Neosho, Missouri) in 2011. Johnson struck out 15 batters in 11.0 innings on the mound while batting .333 with two home runs and 28 RBI in 30 games at the plate. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound Johnson then transferred to the College of Southern Idaho for his sophomore season in 2013 where he was 6-7 with a 3.18 ERA in 14 starts and one relief appearance.

In 2009, Johnson represented Manitoba as a member of the province's 17 and under team.

Johnson becomes the first Winnipeg-born Goldeyes' player since right-handed pitcher Donnie Smith's final season with the club in 2006.

Additionally, the Goldeyes traded right-handed pitcher Jack Charleston to the Can-Am League's Quebec Capitales on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later.

