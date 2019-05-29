Explorers and AirHogs Washed Away

Sioux City, IA - Due to inclement weather in the Siouxland area, the game between the Sioux City Explorers and the Texas AirHogs that was set to begin at 11:05 am on Wednesday, May 29th has been postponed.

This game will be made up as part of a double header on Thursday, May 30th beginning at 5:05 pm. The double header will consist of two seven inning games with the second game of the double header beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Tickets for today's game will be good to use for tomorrow's games. And tickets will not be exclusive to only one game of the double header, as tickets for game one will also be valid for game two and vice versa.

