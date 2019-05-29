Prime's Solo Shot Propels Fargo to Win

CLEBURNE, Texas - A solo home run from Correlle Prime in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks evened the series with a 2-1 win over the Cleburne Railroaders on Wednesday night at The Depot.

Both starters were excellent, with Michael Tamburino (1-2) tossing seven strong innings while allowing just three hits and one run. Nefi Ogando (0-2) nearly matched him pitch-for-pitch, but his 2-0 offering to Prime with one out in the seventh was smacked over the wall in right-center. It was Prime's first home run with the RedHawks (7-6).

Both teams scratched across a run in the third. Fargo-Moorhead got a two-out RBI single from Devan Ahart, and Cleburne (7-6) answered with a sacrifice fly from Jonathan Rodriguez to even the score at 1-1. The RedHawks would threaten several times in the late innings, putting runners at first and third with one out in both the sixth and ninth innings, but in both instances came up empty against the Railroaders bullpen.

Joe Filomeno tossed a 1-2-3 eighth for Fargo-Moorhead by striking out the side, the Geoff Broussard worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to secure his fourth save. The Railroaders made things interesting, putting runners at second and third with two outs, but Logan Trowbridge lined out to center to end the game.

The Railroaders and RedHawks conclude their series on Thursday night, with lefty Michael Gunn (0-0, 4.09) getting the start for Cleburne and Fargo-Moorhead countering with fellow lefty Tyler Pike (1-1, 6.75). First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 PM.

