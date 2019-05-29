9th Inning Rally Comes up Just Short in 3-1 Loss to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA - Gary scored their only run of the night in the top of the ninth and even put the tying run on first base in the inning, however, the RailCats dropped their second straight game to the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 3-1, at Shaw Park. Wednesday's loss also dropped Gary's record back below .500 and to 1-4 in road contests and against left-handed starting pitchers.

Reggie Abercrombie broke the American Association record for most games played in with his 694th on Wednesday, and put the Goldeyes in front 1-0 with a two-out solo home run to left in the first. The homer was Abercrombie's second of the season and came on the seventh pitch of the at-bat.

Winnipeg (9-3) took a 3-0 lead on a two-out, two-run opposite-field home run off the bat of Willy Garcia in the sixth. Former RailCat Josh Romanski singled with one out before Garcia hit the second of two homers on the night.

Gary (5-6) scored their only run in the ninth. Randy Santiesteban drew his second of two walks to begin the inning before Colin Willis brought him home with an RBI double to left-center. Sean Guida then drew his second walk before Wilfredo Gimenez popped up to Goldeyes reliever Marcus Crescentini on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Winnipeg manager Rick Forney then went to his closer Victor Capellan for the final two outs of the night. Capellan struck out Marzilli before getting Danny De La Calle to groundout to end the game. The save was Capellan's (5) league-high fifth of the year and his second in as many nights.

Eric Morell (0-1) was tagged with the loss in his first American Association road start. The right-hander went six innings, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two. The right-hander retired a season-high 11 straight hitters at one point in his first quality start of the year. David Griffin signed his first American Association contract with Gary before Wednesday's game and retired all six batters he faced in his professional baseball debut, including one via a strikeout.

Winnipeg native Ryan Johnson (1-0) signed his first professional baseball contract with the Goldeyes before Wednesday's game and recorded his first pro win with 6.2 shutout innings. The southpaw retired 16 of the first 19 hitters he faced and yielded just two hits and three walks while striking out three. Crescentini recorded his second hold in as many nights with 0.1 innings of relief while Mitchell Aker recorded his first hold of the series with 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Gary and Winnipeg conclude their three-game series on Thursday morning at 11:05 a.m. Lars Liguori (1-1, 8.74) his team leading fourth start for the RailCats and opposes Goldeyes right-hander Harrison Cooney (1-0, 2.79) in the series finale.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard on Monday, June 3rd for the first of four games vs. the Chicago Dogs. Monday's game is the first Metro Monday and Meaty Monday of the season. Visit any Northwest Indiana Metro by T-Mobile location for complimentary tickets and enjoy our delicious hamburgers for just $2. Monday's series opener is also Munster and Dyer Community Night, presented by Fifth Third Bank.

