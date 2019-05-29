Clanin's Walk-Off Homer Caps Wild Comeback

May 29, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Texas - Hunter Clanin hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the 12th inning, completing a six-run comeback to give the Cleburne Railroaders a 12-9 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Tuesday night at The Depot.

The 12th started with an Angel Rosa hit by pitch, then after an out, John Nester was drilled to put runners at first and second for Clanin. Carter Hope's (1-1) first pitch was pounded down the left field line, just sneaking inside the foul pole for Cleburne's first walk-off win of the season. It was also Clanin's first home run of the year.

The Railroaders (7-5) trailed 9-3 after four and a half innings. The comeback began in the bottom of the fifth with a Rosa RBI single, then a Kenny Meimerstorf two-run homer made it 9-6 against Fargo-Moorhead starter Sebastian Kessay.

In the bottom of the seventh, Chase Simpson skied a solo homer to dead center that cut the deficit to 9-7. After a walk and a double, Meimerstorf lined a two-run single to left-center that tied the game 9-9.

The score remained tied thanks to the efforts of the Cleburne bullpen, which combined for 6.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and only one hit allowed. Tyler Wilson (2-0) ultimately picked up the win by retiring all eight men that he faced, five on strikeouts.

Fargo-Moorhead (6-6) jumped out to the big lead with a barrage of doubles against Cleburne starter Eudis Idrogo, including five two-baggers in a span of six hitters in a four-run second inning. The RedHawks ended with eight doubles, also getting a pair of home runs from Leobaldo Pina against the Railroaders southpaw.

Cleburne's response came in the bottom of the second, with RBI ground-outs from Nester and Logan Trowbridge sandwiched around a Clanin run-scoring double that briefly cut the lead to 4-3.

The Railroaders and RedHawks continue their series on Wednesday night, with righty Nefi Ogando (0-1, 3.00) getting the start for Cleburne and Fargo-Moorhead countering with fellow righty Michael Tamburino (0-2, 2.84). First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 PM.

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.