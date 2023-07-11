Goldeyes Open Series With Win Over Cleburne

WINNIPEG, MB - Joey Matulovich (2-5) had his fourth straight strong start as he helped lead the Winnipeg Goldeyes (21-32) to a 5-2 victory over the Cleburne Railroaders (27-28) on Tuesday night at Shaw Park. This is the first time since June 27-28 the Goldeyes have won two straight games as that was part of a five-game winning streak. Cleburne has dropped a season-high six consecutive contests.

Matulovich in his last four starts has allowed five runs in 23 1/3 innings (1.93 ERA). Also in that time he's struck out 30. On Tuesday he went 6 1/3 innings, allowed two runs, struck out six, and walked three.

The Goldeyes were down 1-0 going to the bottom of the third and took the lead for good. Right fielder Max Murphy and designated hitter Jacob Bockelie had back-to-back singles. Then it was first baseman Chris Burgess who on a check swing hit a ground ball down the third base side which eventually went down the left field line for an RBI double. Catcher Hidekel Gonzalez capped the scoring in the third with a two-run single which made it 3-1.

Winnipeg also had RBI hits from shortstop Andy Armstrong in the fourth and from Murphy, a double in the sixth. Armstrong, Murphy, and left fielder Najee Gaskins all had three-hit games. Every Goldeye (ten in total) who came to the plate reached base safely.

Cam Opp and Samuel Adames (7) combined to pitch 2 2/3 shutout innings in relief. Adames notched the save and for the first time this year recorded saves in two straight games.

Tyler Cumbie (1-6) was the losing pitcher for Cleburne. He gave up four runs (all earned) on eight hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Game two of this scheduled six-game series will be on Wednesday night at Shaw Park. Right-hander Travis Perry (3-4) will start for Cleburne against Winnipeg left-hander Travis Seabrooke (4-2).

It was the first three-hit game as a Goldeye for Gaskins. His last such contest was August 27th last year with the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League

Armstrong's string of 18 straight singles came to an end when he doubled in the sixth

Bockelie extended his hitting streak to seven games He has six hits over the three games since being back from the injured list

Prior to Adames, the last Goldeyes pitcher to save back-to-back games was Tasker Strobel July 29-30, 2022 versus Lake Country. Adames has allowed just one earned run in eight-of-his-last nine games

Winnipeg has won four straight games against Cleburne in Winnipeg. The Goldeyes beat the Railroaders in all three games between the two last year at Shaw Park. Winnipeg "hosted" Cleburne in Jackson, Tennessee in 2021. The Railroaders due to the Pandemic didn't play in 2020. The last time Cleburne won a game in Winnipeg was June 9th, 2019 when they swept Winnipeg in a doubleheader.

