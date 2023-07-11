'Dogs Lose Back-And-Forth Opener to RedHawks

LINCOLN, Nebraska - C Luke Roskam extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double and a homer, but the 'Dogs lost 4-3 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night.

Roskam is hitting .471 over his current 13-game run with seven multi-hit games and his average has raised from .243 to .310 over that span.

The RedHawks (28-23) took a lead on a sacrifice fly from 2B Manuel Boscan in the 1st inning, but Roskam tied it with a leadoff homer in the 6th.

Later in the inning, the Saltdogs (27-25) took the lead when LF Aaron Takacs hit a two-out RBI single that scored 2B Nate Samson and made it 2-1.

Fargo-Moorhead tied the game with a solo homer from newcomer and former Husker LF Scott Schreiber in the 7th inning, but DH Yanio Perez gave Lincoln a 3-2 lead with a two-out single in the bottom half.

The RedHawks opened the 8th inning with a leadoff double from C B.J. Lopez against LHP Steffon Moore. DH Correlle Prime then hit a two-run homer with one out to give the 'Hawks a lead for good.

RHP Josh Roeder allowed two runs over seven innings. Moore allowed two in the 8th before RHP Devin Conn pitched a scoreless 9th inning. The 'Dogs didn't walk a batter in the game.

RF Connor Panas went 0-for-4 with a walk and his 16-game hitting streak - the longest for a 'Dog since 2017 - came to an end.

The series continues Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled at 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

