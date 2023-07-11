Birds Roll to Fifth Win in Last Six Games

Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries never trailed Wednesday night as they dominated first-place Kansas City 13-2 at the Bird Cage. The victory marks Sioux Falls' third in a row and fifth in the team's last six contests.

Darnell Sweeney clobbered a two-run homerun in the first inning before Hunter Clanin ripped a solo shot in the second. A two-run single brought the Monarchs within 3-2 in the sixth inning but they'd leave the tying run at third base.

The Canaries struck for ten unanswered runs after that, including three in the bottom of the sixth. Jordan Barth raced home on a throwing error before Clanin and Welington Dotel ripped consecutive RBI hits.

The Birds scored twice in the seventh inning on back-to-back RBI singles from Barth and Jabari Henry before adding five more runs in the bottom of the eighth.

The Canaries outhit Kansas City 17-5 for the contest and were led by from Dotel, Clanin and Wyatt Ulrich with three each. Sioux Falls is now 25-30 and will look to clinch the four-game series when the two teams meet again on Wednesday at 6:35pm.

