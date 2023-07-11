The Beginning of a Tough Battle

July 11, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wis. - The two hottest teams in the American Association began a three-game series tonight in Oconomowoc. The Hounds fell 8-3 at the hands of the Sioux City Explorers to end the five-game losing streak.

Mike Shawaryn took the loss tonight, going 5 innings, allowing 8 hits and 6 runs (6 earned), walking 3 and striking out 3. Gabriel Jaramillo, Matt Mullenbach, and Alberto Gonzalez, combined to work the final 4 frames out of the bullpen for Lake Country.

Sioux City starter Solomon Bates was too much for the Hounds tonight, as the All-Star hurler went 7 innings, only allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, walking 3 and striking out 8 to extend his league-lead in strikeouts. Kent Hasler and Sean Rackowski each worked a scoreless inning in relief for the Explorers to close it out.

Blake Tiberi, Demetrius Sims and Marcus Chiu accounted for the 3 RBIs for the DockHounds tonight. Tiberi's coming on a solo homer in the 1st, Sims' on a double two batters later, and Chiu's on a double in the 3rd inning.

The Hounds will look to bounce back bright and early tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

