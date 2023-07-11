Dockhounds End Explorers Win Streak

July 11, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Sioux City Explorers' (29-26) eight-game win streak ended Tuesday afternoon, losing 10-6 to the Lake Country DockHounds (25-28). The Explorers are in a tight race for second place in the West Division and remain within a half game of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and are even with the Lincoln Saltdogs.

The game began with X's Vince Fernandez scoring when Miguel Sierra drew a bases-loaded walk from Lake Country starter Marco Becerril, making it 1-0 Sioux City in the first inning. Explorers Tyler Rando then scored when Wilfredo Gimenez hit a sac fly the next at-bat, making it a 2-0 X's lead.

The DockHounds got one back in the bottom of the frame when Lake Country's Demetrius Sims scored on a Marcus Chiu single off Sioux City starter Heitor Tokar, cutting the Explorers lead to 2-1.

In the third inning, DockHounds Blake Tiberi crossed the plate on a Sims triple off X's Tokar, his second triple of the game, tying it 2-2. Sims scored the next at-bat when Lake Country's Nick Banks knocked a single off Tokar, giving the DockHounds a 3-2 lead.

Sioux City tied it again in the fifth when Explorers Fernandez ripped a leadoff homer off Lake Country's Becerril over the right field wall, knotting it 3-3.

In the sixth, X's Wilfredo Gimenez and Kyle Kasser both scored on a Delvin Zinn double off DockHounds reliever Aaron Husson, giving Sioux City a 5-3 lead. The Explorers tacked on one more that inning when X's Daniel Perez scored on a Matt Lloyd sac fly, extending the Sioux City lead to 6-3.

Lake Country's Chiu led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run off Explorers Tokar, making it a 6-4 ball game.

DockHounds Dustin Woodcock scored after a Brian Rey double off X's reliever Carlos Diaz (0-3), cutting the Sioux City lead to 6-5. Rey then scored on a throwing error from Explorers catcher Wilfredo Gimenez, tying it 6-6.

DockHounds Blake Tiberi and Tyler Hill both scored later in the inning when Thomas Jones ripped a one-out double off X's Nate Gercken, giving Lake Country an 8-6 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, DockHounds Hill scored again on a Sims double play off Sioux City reliever Paul Rector, extending the Lake Country lead to 9-6. The DockHounds capped off the afternoon with one more when Lake Country's Tiberi crossed home on a Woodcock bases-loaded walk from Explorers Rector.

The Explorers will wrap up the three game series against the Lake Country DockHounds Wednesday night with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. from Wisconsin Brewing Ballpark. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.