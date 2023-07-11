Toplikar Named Pitcher of the Week

OCONOMOWOC, WI - For the fourth time this season, the American Association has named a Sioux City Explorer pitcher the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week. Right-hander Trenton Toplikar has been named for that honor for the week ending July 9. The Santee, California native went 1-0 this week in two starts, tossing 14.2 innings, giving up just two earned runs on eight hits with 11 strikeouts as Sioux City went a perfect 7-0 on their recent homestand.

On Monday July 3, the righty went 7.2 innings, holding the Winnipeg Goldeyes to one run on four hits with six strikeouts and getting a no decision in a 2-1 comeback win for the X's in front of 3,348.

In his next start on Saturday July 9, Toplikar would pick a 4-1 win over the Cleburne Railroaders in game two of a doubleheader. Toplikar went the distance, sending down the last 13 Cleburne batters in a 4-1 Sioux City series clinching win. He would allow just four hits and one earned run while adding five strikeouts.

For the season Toplikar is 2-1 with a 3.02 ERA since joining the Explorers on June 10 in Milwaukee. In six starts he has worked a total of 35.2 innings with 22 strikeouts and worked his first 13.1 innings before he issued a walk this season. The right-hander has gone at least five innings in five straight games and has three quality starts of at least six innings and three earned runs or less.

The 27-year-old righty was drafted in the 16th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Giants, making his way up to AAA last year. Prior to pro-ball, he played in the NCAA for University of California Riverside. Toplikar has two connections in the X's organization. He is teaming up with Vince Fernandez for the third time after playing on the same AA and college teams and played with Solomon Bates in the San Francisco Giants organization.

It is the fourth time that an Explorer has been named Pitcher of the Week. RHP Solomon Bates has taken the honor twice for the weeks ending May 21 and June 20, and fellow righty Mitchell Verburg claimed the honor for opening week on May 16.

