Sheaks Dominates, RailCats Edge Cougars

Geneva, IL - John Sheaks twirled a masterful outing, and the Gary SouthShore RailCats (22-32) offense backed him up en route to a 5-1 victory over the Kane County Cougars (24-29) in the series opener at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The right-hander worked 7.2 innings of one-run ball, marking the longest start for any RailCats starter this season. In that span, he allowed six hits while striking out five to earn an impressive win.

Gary SouthShore's lineup did not wait long to provide him with run support as they posted a three-run inning against All-Star Westin Muir in the top of the third. Victor Nova and Gio Díaz walked while Michael Woodworth legged out an infield single to load the bases with two outs. The next batter, Jackson Valera, stepped up and roped a two-run single to fire the RailCats ahead. Jesus Marriaga followed up by recording an RBI single of his own, placing increasing their lead to 3-0.

Two innings later, the RailCats got to Muir again. Woodworth smoked a double down the left field line to kick off the rally and promptly advanced to third on a balk. As the Cougars drew their infield in, Díaz smoked a ground ball to short that resulted in an error and permitted Woodworth to score. A groundout moved Díaz up to second base, setting Marriaga up to line a double that brought him home, increasing Gary SouthShore's advantage to five.

Sheaks continued to roll in the meantime, but the Cougars finally broke through for their lone run in the bottom of the eighth. After Galli Cribbs, Jr. dropped a double down the right field line, Olivier Basabe delivered a single to plate him two batters later, cutting their deficit to four.

However, that was all Kane County could muster. Jack Eisenbarger immediately entered from the bullpen and struck out the lone batter he faced to close out the inning. DJ Wilkinson took over to pitch the ninth, and though he walked one batter, he struck out three, slamming the door on the series-opening win.

The RailCats head right back to Northwestern Medicine Field at 11:30 a.m. tomorrow in search of a series win versus the Cougars. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv as well as broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

