Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 31, 2025

July 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Valkyries escape D.C. with a 68-67 thriller

Kate Martin delivers 14 pts & 3 triples. Veronica Burton dishes out a 10-point, 10-assist double-double.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

