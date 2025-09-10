Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 9, 2025
Published on September 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Storm win a NAIL-BITER, defeating the Valkyries, 74-73, in the final seconds to clinch the final playoff spot!
- Erica Wheeler: 17 PTS | 5 REB | 2 AST | 5 3PM - Nneka Ogwumike: 16 PTS | 8 REB - Brittney Sykes: 14 PTS | 3 REB | 3 AST
With Seattle's victory tonight, all 8 spots are officially SECURED in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
