Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 9, 2025

Published on September 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Storm win a NAIL-BITER, defeating the Valkyries, 74-73, in the final seconds to clinch the final playoff spot!

- Erica Wheeler: 17 PTS | 5 REB | 2 AST | 5 3PM - Nneka Ogwumike: 16 PTS | 8 REB - Brittney Sykes: 14 PTS | 3 REB | 3 AST

With Seattle's victory tonight, all 8 spots are officially SECURED in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.