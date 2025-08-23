Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 22, 2025
Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Mercury came up BIG to defeat the Valkyries, 81-72, at home Alyssa Thomas powered their victory, recording her 17th career triple-double and setting a new franchise record with 16 AST in a game!
Monique Akoa Makani: 18 PTS | 4 3PM Alyssa Thomas: 13 PTS | 12 REB | 16 AST (season-high)
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
