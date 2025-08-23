Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 22, 2025

Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Mercury came up BIG to defeat the Valkyries, 81-72, at home Alyssa Thomas powered their victory, recording her 17th career triple-double and setting a new franchise record with 16 AST in a game!

Monique Akoa Makani: 18 PTS | 4 3PM Alyssa Thomas: 13 PTS | 12 REB | 16 AST (season-high)

#WelcometotheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.