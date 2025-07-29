Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: JULY 29, 2025

July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Valkyries advance to 4-1 in their last 5 games after defeating the Atlanta Dream, 77-75!

Cecilia Zandalasini hit the game winner and recorded 18 PTS | 8 REB | 3 3PM

Jordin Canada put up an impressive 21 PTS | 8 AST | 4 3PM

#WelcometotheW The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.