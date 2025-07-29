Golden State Valkyries vs Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: JULY 29, 2025
July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Valkyries advance to 4-1 in their last 5 games after defeating the Atlanta Dream, 77-75!
Cecilia Zandalasini hit the game winner and recorded 18 PTS | 8 REB | 3 3PM
Jordin Canada put up an impressive 21 PTS | 8 AST | 4 3PM
