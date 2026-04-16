Goats Incoming: Sheryl Celebrates Season 30 in NYC

Published on April 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







Sheryl Swoopes hit the streets of NYC to celebrate Season 30 and ushering in the newest draft class full of potential GOATs.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 16, 2026

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