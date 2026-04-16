Goats Incoming: Sheryl Celebrates Season 30 in NYC
Published on April 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
Sheryl Swoopes hit the streets of NYC to celebrate Season 30 and ushering in the newest draft class full of potential GOATs.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 16, 2026
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- Lynx Sign Six to Training Camp Contracts - Minnesota Lynx
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- New York Liberty Sign Three-Time All-Star Satou Sabally to Multi-Year Deal - New York Liberty
- Chicago Sky Sign Megan Nestor to Training Camp Contract - Chicago Sky
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