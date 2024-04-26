Goats Gallop Past Portland in 4-3 Loss

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (11-6) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (10-7) 4-3 on Friday night. Matthew Lugo launched his fourth homer of the season while Blaze Jordan crushed his second. Marcelo Mayer went two-for-five at the plate.

Lugo ignited the scoring in the top of the second with a solo homer to left center field. With his fourth of the season, he now leads the team in the category.

In the top of the third, Jordan cranked his second homer of the season and second this week at Dunkin' Park. The solo shot to left field extended a 2-0 Portland lead.

In the top of the fifth, Eddinson Paulino doubled to right field to bring home Nick Yorke who reached on a walk. With his fourth double of the season, Portland led Hartford 3-0.

Hartford got on the board in the bottom of the sixth after Zach Kokoska hit a double to right field to score Zac Veen.

Veen would propel the Hartford win by launching his second homer of the season to left center field in the bottom of the eighth. The two-run shot would give the Yard Goats the lead and secure the 4-3 win.

RHP Blake Goldsberry (1-0, 4.05 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts. Jaden Hill (3) earned the save with a perfect ninth in relief with one strikeout. The loss was issued to RHP Theo Denlinger (0-2, 7.45 ERA) (BS, 1) after pitching 2.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Dunkin' Park, tomorrow, April 27th, 2024 for game five of a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats. First pitch for game five is slated for 6:10pm. RHP Angel Bastardo (0-1, 4.26 ERA) will get the ball for Portland while Hartford will start RHP Andrew Quezada (1-0, 1.29 ERA).

