Squirrels Tempt No-No, Beat Baysox

April 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning before holding off the Bowie Baysox for a 4-2 win on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (10-9) held the Baysox (10-9) hitless for the first eight innings making a bid for their first-ever nine-inning no-hitter at The Diamond.

Hayden Birdsong (Win, 1-1) issued two walks over five innings and struck out five. Tanner Kiest worked through the sixth and seventh innings with three strikeouts.

Tyler Myrick (Save, 2) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning before a lead-off single in the ninth by Bowie's Frederick Bencosme.

Richmond opened a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a two-out RBI single by Andy Thomas.

The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh inning when Will Wilson hit a two-run double to extend the lead to 3-0. He finished the game 3-for-4 and has picked up seven hits in his last four games.

In the eighth, Adrián Sugastey worked a bases-loaded walk to push the Flying Squirrels' lead to 4-0.

In the top of the ninth, the Baysox broke the shutout with a two-run double by TT Bowens.

Bowie starter Trace Bright (Loss, 0-2) allowed one run over five innings with six strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels and Baysox continue the series on Saturday night. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (0-0, 2.75) will be on the mound for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at The Diamond.

Saturday is James River Appreciation Night presented by River City Roll and the Flying Squirrels will play as the Richmond River City. The special jerseys are currently being auctioned at rivercityjersey.givesmart.com with proceeds benefiting the James River Association. In-Your-Face fireworks follow the game.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets , by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.