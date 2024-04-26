Abeyta's Amazing Outing Backed by Offensive Eruption as Somerset Snaps Skid in Reading

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin' Phils by a score of 13-2 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania on Friday night.

The 13 runs, 16 hits and 11-run margin victory were all season-highs for the Patriots. The offensive eruption snapped a three-game losing streak in which the Patriots were 1-for-29 with RISP with 33 runners left on base.

All nine batters in the Patriots' order collected hits and scored at least one run. Five batters in the order had multiple hits.

Somerset's pitching staff struck out 12 batters for the third time in the last four games, totaling 45 strikeouts over the four-game stretch.

RHP Blane Abeyta (7.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) earned his first win of the season in his longest career outing.

The performance marked the first time in Abeyta's career that we pitched past seven innings. Abeyta's nine strikeouts were more than he had in each of his first three starts combined (7).

1B Agustin Ramirez (3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR, 2 BB, K, SB) hit his eighth home run of the season in the fourth inning and reached base five times.

Now with eight home runs this season, Ramirez continues to lead all Double-A batters, while his 17 RBIs on the season rank second.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, RBI, R, 2 2B, 2 BB, K) reached base four times in the game and collected two doubles.

C Ben Rice (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB, 2 K) also reached base four times and came away with his fifth multi-hit game out of the last nine games.

LF Grant Richardson (3-for-6, 3 RBI, R, HR, 2B) slugged his second home run of the season in the eighth inning and drove home a game-high three runs.

The three hits matched a season-high for Richardson (April 5 vs. Richmond), while his three RBIs were a new season high.

RF Jared Wegner (1-for-5, RBI, R, BB) extended his Eastern League-best hit streak to 10 games, in which he is 11-for-37 (.289 AVG) with 8 RBI and 7 R and 2 HR. Wegner joins Portland's Marcelo Mayer is the only other player to put together a 10-game hit streak this season.

