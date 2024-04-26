April 26, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

YORKE HOMER POWERS PORTLAND TO WIN The Portland Sea Dogs (11-5) defeated the Hartford Yard Goats (9-7) 3-2 on Thursday night. Nick Yorke hit his second homer in as many days while Alex Hoppe earned his first save. Helcris Olivarez tallied his first win with the Red Sox Organization. Portland capitalized early in the top of the first after plating three runs on five hits. Eddinson Paulino reached on a leadoff single before Yorke brought him home with his third homer of the season. The two-run shot to left field put Portland on the board, 2-0. Mickey Gasper hit a single to put another runner on before a single off the bat of Phillip Sikes would drive him in and give Portland a 3-0 lead. Hartford countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Yanquiel Fernandez hit an RBI single to score Adael Amador while Braxton Fulford singled in Bladimir Resituyo but Portland held on. Hoppe came in to relieve in the bottom of the eighth and would go on to retire all six Yard Goats he faced into the bottom of the ninth to preserve the 3-2 win.

LET'S GO LUGO Matthew Lugo was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of April 15th-21st. Lugo drove in ten of Portland's 27 runs scored against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats last series. Lugo appeared in five games for the Sea Dogs hitting .438 (7-for-16) for the week with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three runs scored, and 10 RBI. He led the league in doubles (3), RBI (10), Slugging Percentage (.938), and OPS (1.509). He ranked second in the league in walks (five), third in average (.438), and third in OBP (.571). Lugo has hit safely in six straight games. On Wednesday night, Lugo broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning with a bases-loaded triple to give the Sea Dogs a 5-2 win over the Fisher Cats. One night later, on Thursday in a scoreless game in the seventh inning, Lugo delivered a RBI double to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead, a game they went on to win 3-0, with Lugo driving in two of the runs. Lugo's biggest game of the week came on Saturday when he reached base five times in a 2-for-2 performance with three walks, a home run, and four RBI as the Sea Dogs defeated the Fisher Cats 6-2.

HAVE A HIT Four Sea Dogs are currently riding a hit streak coming into today. Matthew Lugo is riding an eight-game streak where he has gone 10-30 with four runs, one triple, four doubles, two home runs, twelve RBI, five walks, and four strikeouts. Phillip Sikes is riding a six-game streak after going 9-20 with five runs, two doubles, five RBI, three walks, six strikeouts, and three stolen bases. Blaze Jordan is also riding a six-game streak while going 10-26 at the plate with five runs, three doubles, one homer, seven RBI, and three strikouts. Nick Yorke rounds it out with a five-game hit streak of his own after going 7-21 with four runs, a double, two homers, five RBI, three walks, and two stolen bags.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND RHP Jonathan Brand was promoted from High-A Greenville prior to Thursday night's game in Hartford. Brand pitched in six games with the Drive prior to his promotion where he tossed 11.2 innings allowing one run on eight hits while walking three and striking out eighteen. He held opponenets to a .186 average against him. LHP Brendan Cellucci was also promoted to Triple-A Worcester prior to Thursday's game. Cellucci held a 1-0 record and a 2.84 ERA across 6.1 IP with Portland this season. After spending 2023 with the Sea Dogs, he accumulated a 2-2 record with a 4.83 ERA across 59.2 IP while striking out 76 during his Double-A career.

HOME RUN HITTERS Portland launched twelve homers across six games in Reading during their last road series. Eddinson Paulino, Matthew Lugo, and Nick Yorke now lead the team with three on the season. Roman Anthony, Nick Decker, Marcelo Mayer, and Kyle Teel have each hit a pair while, Max Ferguson, Mickey Gapser, and Blaze Jordan all have tallied one. Portland ranks second place in the Eastern League with twenty total while Somerset ranks first with twenty-two collectively.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com and Baseball America) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. Mayer appeared in 43 games with Portland in 2023 prior to a shoulder injury that ended his season in early August. Both Anthony and Teel were promoted to Portland for the final 10 games of last season. In their first glimpses of Double-A, Anthony hit .343 with four doubles, one homer, and three stolen bases while Teel recorded a .363 average with six doubles, two home runs, and three stolen bases. All three prospects were invited to Winter Weekend with the Red Sox in 2023 while also earning invitations to the inaugural Spring Breakout Game. Teel was named to the Spring Breakout First Team at the catcher position.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: April 26, 2003 - Rain-washed out the Sea Dogs home game against New Haven the franchise record ninth postponement of the month.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will take the mound in game four. Dobbins last pitched on 4/20 against New Hampshire where he tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out one. He has faced Hartford three times in his career back in 2023. Dobbins owns a 0-1 record and 4.60 ERA across three starts against Hartford and has allowed nine runs (8 ER) on twelve hits while walking five and striking out eighteen. The Yard Goats hit .214 against him.

