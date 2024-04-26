Diamond Baseball Holdings Commits to Binghamton with Acquisition of Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced today they have entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), a company that owns and operates select Minor League clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Double-A Mets affiliate will continue playing at Mirabito Stadium as all front office staff remain in place. The Rumble Ponies also announced that Richard Tylicki, a long-time member of the Rumble Ponies front office who has served as acting General Manager since last November, will continue on as the club's permanent GM. David Sobotka, President of the Rumble Ponies, and Karen Sobotka, Vice President, will remain in their positions throughout the transition.

"Owning the Rumble Ponies has been a dream come true for us, but the real reward has been seeing firsthand its impact on the Binghamton community," said David Sobotka. "Keeping the team in Binghamton was a priority when we bought the team, and we are confident that DBH, based on their reputation for investing in communities like Binghamton, will ensure that the Minor League baseball experience will be preserved for future generations to enjoy. "Through the vision and dedication of Karen, David and their team, coupled with years of public-private partnerships and investment in the Rumble Ponies, we've seen our robust efforts pay off with rising attendance year after year at Mirabito Stadium, and its positive impact on local businesses and downtown," said Binghamton Mayor, Jared Kraham. "I want to welcome DBH to our community and I'm eager to witness continued growth for the Rumble Ponies through the investment, tenure and expertise they bring to the table."

"During my time in Hudson Valley, I experienced firsthand the value DBH can bring to a ball club, and as a Mets fan myself, I'm thrilled to now see them take ownership of the Rumble Ponies and deliver the same high standards of the fan experience to the Southern Tier," said Marc Molinaro, Congressman for New York's 19 th District.

Binghamton fans have enjoyed watching future stars play at Mirabito Stadium for more than 30 seasons, as hundreds of Rumble Ponies (formerly Binghamton Mets) have come through Binghamton since affiliated baseball was first played there in 1992, including Pete Alonso (2019 National League Rookie of the Year, 2X Home Run Derby Champion), David Wright (seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a member of the 30-30 club), Jeff McNeil, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Andres Gimenez, Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez, Mark Vientos, and Ronny Mauricio.

"The New York Mets are grateful to the Sobotkas for their partnership and dedication to our staff, players, and the Mets, resulting in one of the best Double-A franchises in the Eastern League," said M. Scott Havens, President of Business Operations, NY Mets. "We are confident in the Rumble Ponies' continued success under the experienced ownership of DBH."

"At its best, Minor League Baseball fully embodies and reflects the culture and local identity of the community it's played in, and that is exactly what ownership and the front office staff here have done so successfully in Binghamton," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "We are thrilled to have a supportive partner in the New York Mets, and we are steadfast in our commitment to the city of Binghamton and Rumble Ponies fans to ensure professional baseball - and much more - will be enjoyed at Mirabito Stadium for many years."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

About Diamond Baseball Holdings

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) was formed in 2021 to support, promote and enhance Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment.

