Zach Veen Homers the Yard Goats to a 4-3 Victory

April 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- Zac Veen hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning to give the Hartford Yard Goats a 4-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats trailed 3-2 before Veen connected on his second home run of the season. The game was played in front of a sellout, 7,431 fans in downtown Hartford. Starter Jarrod Cande and relievers Brendan Hardy, Blake Goldsberry and Jaden Hill limited Portland to just three runs. Blake Goldsberry earned his first win of the season with two scoreless innings, and three strikeouts. The Yard Goats now trail the Sea Dogs by one game for first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division.

The Sea Dogs took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Matthew Lugo hit a solo home run to left center field. Following the Lugo homer the Sea Dogs loaded the bases with two outs. Cande was able to exit the jam and struck out Marcelo Mayer to end the inning.

Blaze Jordan extended the Sea Dogs lead as the first baseman hit a home run to left field to make the score 2-0.

In the fifth inning, the Sea Dogs went up 3-0 as a two-out Eddison Paulino double down the right field line drove in Nick Yorke.

After a scoreless four innings, the Yard Goats responded in the bottom of the fifth. Adael Amador ripped a double to center field off Sea Dogs starter Hunter Dobbins to score Ronaiker Palma to bring the score to 3-1.

In the sixth inning, the Yard Goats Zach Kokoska hit a two-out double to drive home Veen to make the score 3-2.

With one out in the eighth inning, Zach Veen sent a two-run home run into the center field seats to put the Yard Goats on top 4-3.

Jaden Hill sealed the win for the Yard Goats in the ninth inning. Hill forced Nick Decker into a groundout, struck out Roman Anthony, and retired Mayer on a grounder to second base to earn his third save of the season.

The Yard Goats will play the fifth game in a series of six against the Red Sox Affiliate, The Portland Sea Dogs Saturday evening (6:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. RHP Andrew Quezada will start for the Yard Goats. RHP Angel Bastardo will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free audacy app. The game will be streamed on MiLB TV.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.