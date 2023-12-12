Goaltender Will Cranley Joins the Utah Grizzlies
December 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Will Cranley joins the Utah Grizzlies as he was assigned from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.
Cranley played in 6 games with the ECHL's Reading Royals, where he had a 3.55 GAA and a .893 save percentage. Cranley had previously been on the roster for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. He was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the 6th round (163rd overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Cranley signed a three-year NHL entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues in March 2, 2022.
In his junior hockey days he played with the OHL's Ottawa 67's and the Flint Firebirds. Cranley has good size at 6'4" and 190 pounds. He will wear number 30 for the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies start a 5 game road trip on Wednesday night at Cincinnati. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a Saturday night showdown vs Idaho on December 23 at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
