Swamp Rabbits Host Second Waggin' Wednesday this Week

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits host the team's second Waggin' Wednesday presented by GreenvilleVets.com during the club's game against the Atlanta Gladiators.

WHAT: Waggin' Wednesday, a dog-friendly game day, offers fans the opportunity to attend Wednesday's meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and the Atlanta Gladiators with their dogs.

WHEN: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

7:00 p.m. - Doors open: 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 650 North Academy Street, Greenville, SC 29601

WHO: Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Atlanta Gladiators, Swamp Rabbits fans and dogs.

