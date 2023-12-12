Swamp Rabbits Host Second Waggin' Wednesday this Week
December 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits host the team's second Waggin' Wednesday presented by GreenvilleVets.com during the club's game against the Atlanta Gladiators.
WHAT: Waggin' Wednesday, a dog-friendly game day, offers fans the opportunity to attend Wednesday's meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and the Atlanta Gladiators with their dogs.
WHEN: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
7:00 p.m. - Doors open: 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 650 North Academy Street, Greenville, SC 29601
WHO: Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Atlanta Gladiators, Swamp Rabbits fans and dogs.
