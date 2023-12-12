ECHL Transactions - December 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 12, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Julian Sime, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Utica

Add Yushiroh Hirano, F assigned by Utica

Add T.J. Friedmann, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Allen:

Delete Donovan Sebrango, D recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Idaho:

Add Colton Kehler, F activated from reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Delete Seamus Donahue, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Iowa:

Delete Jesse Jacques, F traded to Orlando

Jacksonville:

Delete Nicolas Savoie, D recalled by Rochester

Kalamazoo:

Add Josh Bloom, F assigned from Abbottsford by Vancouver

Delete Collin Adams, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Delete Jacob Nordqvist, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Bennett MacArthur, F activated from reserve

Delete Louka Henault, D traded to Iowa

Savannah:

Add Noah Carroll, D assigned by Henderson

Add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve

Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Kyle Crnkovic, F recalled by San Diego

Delete Luka Profaca, D recalled by San Diego

Utah:

Delete Jordan Martel, F traded to Wheeling

Wheeling:

Delete Quinn Wichers, D traded to Utah

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

