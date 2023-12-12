ECHL Transactions - December 12
December 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 12, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Julian Sime, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Utica
Add Yushiroh Hirano, F assigned by Utica
Add T.J. Friedmann, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
Allen:
Delete Donovan Sebrango, D recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Idaho:
Add Colton Kehler, F activated from reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve
Delete Seamus Donahue, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Iowa:
Delete Jesse Jacques, F traded to Orlando
Jacksonville:
Delete Nicolas Savoie, D recalled by Rochester
Kalamazoo:
Add Josh Bloom, F assigned from Abbottsford by Vancouver
Delete Collin Adams, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)
Delete Jacob Nordqvist, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Bennett MacArthur, F activated from reserve
Delete Louka Henault, D traded to Iowa
Savannah:
Add Noah Carroll, D assigned by Henderson
Add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve
Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Kyle Crnkovic, F recalled by San Diego
Delete Luka Profaca, D recalled by San Diego
Utah:
Delete Jordan Martel, F traded to Wheeling
Wheeling:
Delete Quinn Wichers, D traded to Utah
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
