Oilers Announce Transactions, News Involving Gulls

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Tuesday that forward Kyle Crnkovic and defenseman Luka Profaca have been recalled from their loans back to their contracted club, the San Diego Gulls. In addition, Tomas Suchanek, who made his pro debut with the Oilers on Oct. 22, was named AHL Player of the Week from Dec. 4 through Dec. 10.

Crnkovic, 21, has appeared in all 22 games with the Oilers this season, posting a team-leading 23 points (7G, 16A) to sit fourth in ECHL rookie scoring. The Alberta native also holds the longest point streak on the team this season at eight games, earning 14 points (4G, 10A) over the stretch (Nov. 24 - Dec. 9)

The playmaking winger signed with the San Diego Gulls during the 2023 offseason after a stellar WHL career, but has not played in a regular season contest with the squad yet.

Profaca, 21, first appeared with Tulsa on Nov. 2 against the Allen Americans, posting a pair of assists in his ECHL debut. Profaca then netted his first two goals as an Oiler on Nov. 10 in Rapid City in a 5-2 victory over the Rush. The second-year defenseman totals eight points (3G, 5A) in 18 games, including three power-play goals, the most by any ECHL defenseman this season. The Mississauga, Ontario native also leads the Oilers in PIM with 22.

Profaca returns to San Diego having played one game with the team earlier this season after dressing 47 times for the Gulls last campaign.

Both affiliated players aim to replicate the early success of Tomas Suchanek, who was named the AHL Player of the Week after stopping 74-of-77 shots enroute to a 3-0-0-0 record, 1.00 GAA and .961 save percentage last week. Suchanek nabbed his first professional shutout on Dec. 8, making him the youngest-ever Gulls goaltender to accomplish the feat.

The Prerov, Czechia native posted a 3-3-0-0 record, a 2.68 GAA and .908 save percentage in six games with Tulsa earlier this season, earning a .900-or-above save percentage in five of his six appearances. The 6'2, 183 lbs. goaltender has claimed nine out of 10 possible points with the Gulls this season, boasting a 4-0-1-0 record, .926 save percentage and 1.99 GAA - all team highs.

The Oilers currently sit third in the Mountain Division, fourth in the Western Conference and seventh in the ECHL with 27 points (12-7-3-0) in 22 games, including the best record in the Western Conference over their last 10 games (7-1-2-0).

Tulsa hosts the Wichita Thunder on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center in the lone Oilers game of the week. As with every Sunday Family Funday, there will be a postgame skate with the players, presented by News on 6 and The Blitz 1170, immediately following the game.

